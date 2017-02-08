                                Azadliq.az
Silahli Quvvelerimizin bolmeleri dusmenin novbeti diversiyasinin qarsisini alib

Silahlı Qüvvələrimizin bölmələri düşmənin növbəti diversiyasının qarşısını alıb

08/02/2017

10:48

[r32]

8 Fevral, 2017  10:46 xeber – Fevralın 7-də saat 16.55-dən başlayaraq Ermənistan silahlı qüvvələrinin bölmələri tərəfindən cəbhənin müxtəlif istiqamət…"

Baş səhifə

Siyasət

Dağlıq Qarabağ

Silahlı Qüvvələrimizin bölmələri düşmənin növbəti diversiyasının qarşısını alıb

Silahlı Qüvvələrimizin bölmələri düşmənin növbəti diversiyasının qarşısını alıb

8 Fevral, 2017  10:46

Bakı. 8 fevral. REPORT.AZ/ Fevralın 7-də saat 16.55-dən başlayaraq Ermənistan silahlı qüvvələrinin bölmələri tərəfindən cəbhənin müxtəlif istiqamətlərində qoşunlarımızın müdafiənin ön xəttindəki mövqeləri iriçaplı silahlardan, minaatanlar və toplardan atəşə tutulub.Bu barədə “Report”a Azərbaycan Müdafiə Nazirliyinin mətbuat xidmətindən məlumat verilib.Dərhal görülən təxirəsalınmaz cavab tədbirləri nəticəsində atəşlə düşmənin müxtəlif mühəndis qurğuları və atəş nöqtələri məhv edilib.Müdafiə Nazirliyi bildirir ki, erməni silahlı birləşmələrinin mövqelərimizi iriçaplı silahlardan atəşə tutmaqla Dağlıq Qarabağda cəbhənin başqa istiqamətində həyata keçirməyə cəhd etdiyi diversiyadan diqqəti yayındırmaq məqsədi güddüyü ehtimal olunur. Lakin bölmələrimizin sayıqlığı nəticəsində düşmənin aktivliyi əvvəlcədən aşkar olunub. Görülən tədbirlər nəticəsində itki verən düşmən geri çəkilməyə məcbur edilib.Azərbaycan Silahlı Qüvvələrinin şəxsi heyəti heç bir itki verməyib və hazırda bütün cəbhə boyu əməliyyat şəraitinə tam nəzarət edilir.

mənbə :
Report.az


