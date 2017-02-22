ABS-in İndiana statinin qubernatoru Xocali qetliamini pisleyen beyanname imzalayib

10:08

ABŞ-ın İndiana ştatının qubernatoru Xocalı qətliamını pisləyən bəyannamə imzalayıb

Bakı

8°

C Temperatur

83

9 m/s

USD

1.7352

EUR

1.8361

RUB

0.0300

NEFT

$ 56.91

ABŞ-ın İndiana ştatının qubernatoru Xocalı qətliamını pisləyən bəyannamə imzalayıb

ABŞ-ın İndiana ştatının qubernatoru Xocalı qətliamını pisləyən bəyannamə imzalayıb

22 Fevral, 2017 10:07

Bakı. 22 fevral. REPORT.AZ/ ABŞ-ın İndiana ştatının qubernatoru Erik Holkomb (Eric Holcomb) xüsusi bəyannamə imzalayaraq, 26 fevral tarixini İndianada “Xocalını Anma Günü” elan edib.Azərbaycanın Los Ancelesdəki Baş Konsulluğundan “Report”a verilən məlumata görə, Azərbaycanın Los Ancelesdəki Baş Konsulluğuna daxil olmuş bəyanatda, Xocalı qətliamı dəhşətli faciə kimi pislənilir.Bu, İndiana qubernatoru tərəfindən indiyədək Xocalı qətliamına dair imzalanan ilk bəyannamədir.Sənəddə Xocalı qətliamı zamanı 600-dən çox mülki vətəndaşın, o cümlədən çox sayda uşaq, qadın və qocaların kütləvi şəkildə öldürüldüyü bildirilir. “Human Rights Watch” təşkilatının bu qətliamı regionda baş vermiş ən böyük kütləvi qırğın adlandırdığı vurğulanaraq qeyd olunur ki, bu dəhşətli hadisə dünya xalqları arasında qarşılıqlı anlaşma, xoş münasibət və tolerantlığın nə qədər zəruri olduğunu göstərir. Həmçinin, qubernator Azərbaycanın müstəqilliyinin, suverenliyinin və ərazi bütövlüyünün ABŞ və BMT də daxil olmaqla bütün beynəlxalq ictimaiyyət tərəfindən tanındığını bildirir. Bəyanatın sonunda qubernator E.Holkomb İndianada və dünyanın müxtəlif ölkələrində yaşayan azərbaycanlıların hər il 26 fevral tarixində Xocalı qətliamının qurbanlarını andıqlarını bildirərək, bu tarixi İndianada “Xocalını Anma Günü” elan etdiyini açıqlayır və bütün İndiana sakinlərini bu günü anmağa çağırır.Qeyd edək ki, ABŞ-ın hazırkı vitse-prezidenti Mayk Pence (Mike Pence) indiki vəzifəyə seçilməzdən öncə, 2013-2016-cı illərdə İndiana ştatının qubernatoru vəzifəsini daşıyıb.

mənbə :

Report.az